× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.15.19: Roosters in the city, marijuana sales zoning, CPS CEO Janice Jackson, 100 years since the Black Sox scandal

John Williams notes the timing of a Chicago Tribune story of a city proposal to restrict farm animals in neighboring yards, given his interview yesterday that ended with a rooster crowing in the background. Listeners call in with stories and thoughts on such farm animals being in their vicinity. Then, Alderman Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward) of the city zoning committee lists constituents’ input on the zoning of marijuana sales. Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson then joins the show to explain the one key demand CPS can’t fulfill for the Chicago Teachers Union. That’s just two days ahead of the planned CTU strike. Finally, The Betrayal Author Charles Fountain joins the show 100 years after the Black Sox bribery scandal.