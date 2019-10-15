× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.15.19 | Steve Came Bearing Gifts from Prague

On this episode, Steve Cochran returns with gifts he bought in Prague for the morning crew. The show starts off with the Top 6 @ 6, then Kid of the Week, Helena Martinez joins in studio to talk about a moss paint formula she created which is a mix of water, live moss and added nutrients. Doc Most joins the show to discuss diabetes and the impact it has on weight loss and vaccines. Later, Chicago Fire’s Jesse Spencer talks about the next Chicago crossover event that will air tomorrow night at 7pm CT. Dean Richards calls in from New York, and has the latest news on entertainment, and Sarah Wood, breast cancer survivor joins the show to discuss 5 steps to proactive care. In the final hour, Executive Chef for Levy at Northwestern Athletics joins in studio to talk about their new food menu…does anyone smell chicken nachos? Plus, Orion has an updated farm report!