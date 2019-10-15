× Roe Conn Full Show (10/14/19): Eddie Olczyk on his new memoir, John Kasich wants everyone achieve more in life, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, October 14th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Joe Donlon has an update on numbers behind the Chicago Marathon; Hall of Fame Chicago Blackhawks Eddie Olczyk talks about his new memoir, ‘Eddie Olczyk: Beating the Odds in Hockey and in Life’; Senior Wildlife Biologist at the Forest Preserves of Cook County & Urban Coyote Research Project, Chris Anchor explains why coyotes, deer, and snakes seem to show up at people’s doorstep this time of year; Former Governor of Ohio John Kasich calls for a national moment of enlightenment in his new book ‘It’s Up to Us: Ten Little Ways We Can Bring About Big Change;’ The Top Five@5 features a tribute to actor Robert Forster; And Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge explains why Kyle Long is back on the IR list.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3688532/3688532_2019-10-15-010232.64kmono.mp3

