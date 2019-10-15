× “R.I.P. GOP Author Stanley Greenberg; “The Color Purple” at Drury Lane Theatre; Chicago International Film Festival and Navy Pier’s Pier Pumpkin Lights

Paul goes behind the curtain on this week’s podcast with the author of a new book called “R.I.P. GOP” by Stanley Greenberg. Mr. Greenberg has conducted significant polling to reach the conclusion that 2020 will be a strong year for democrats. What is at the root of America’s deep divisions, why the republican party doesn’t challenge President Trump and how America has actually shifted away from the administration’s positions…a book democrats will love and republicans will likely find insightful.

Then (starting at 22:40 into the show), the star of “The Color Purple,” Eben K. Logan (“Celie”) and director Lili-Anne Brown discuss the power and meaning behind this Broadway favorite appearing at Drury Lane Theatre thru November 3rd. Tickets at drurylanetheatre.com.

Next up (starting at 36:52 into the show) are the scheduled offerings of this year’s 55th Annual Chicago Film Festival taking place from October 16th thru the 27th at AMC River East Theater (322 E. Illinois St). Tickets and program information/schedule at chicagofilmfestival.com.

Finally, (starting at 44:25 into the show) Navy Pier’s Pier Pumpkin Lights Pop up events runs thru November 2nd with the chance for free Ferris Wheel rides, trick or treating and more is discussed by spokesperson Payal Patel! Check it out at navypier.org.