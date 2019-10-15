A computer code is seen on displays in the office of Global Cyber Security Company Group-IB in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. A new strain of malicious software has paralyzed computers at a Ukrainian airport, the Ukrainian capital's subway and at some independent Russian media. Moscow-based Global Cyber Security Company Group-IB said in a statement Wednesday the ransomware called BadRabbit also tried to penetrate the computers of major Russian banks but failed. None of the banks has reported any attacks. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Protecting yourself in the cyber domain with Access One
A computer code is seen on displays in the office of Global Cyber Security Company Group-IB in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. A new strain of malicious software has paralyzed computers at a Ukrainian airport, the Ukrainian capital's subway and at some independent Russian media. Moscow-based Global Cyber Security Company Group-IB said in a statement Wednesday the ransomware called BadRabbit also tried to penetrate the computers of major Russian banks but failed. None of the banks has reported any attacks. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Ryan O’Halloran, Chief Technology Officer at Access One, tells us about this amazing company and the ongoing threat of identity theft with WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray. Ryan tells us the most asked question in cybersecurity, how you should plan and prioritize your finances in the modern age along with the growing number of cyber threats.