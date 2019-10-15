× Photographer Lee Bey explores the stunning architecture of Chicago’s South Side in ‘Southern Exposure’

Author, photographer, architecture reporter and critic Lee Bey joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his new book, “Southern Exposure: The Overlooked Architecture of Chicago’s South Side.” Lee talks about why he decided to write this book, why Chicago’s South Side is so architecturally significant, what attracts him to the architecture in neighborhoods like Bronzeville and Kenwood, why he believes Jackson Park is the best green space in Chicago next to Grant Park, how come this architecture is often overlooked and how the architecture of the South Side schools and churches make the area come alive.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.