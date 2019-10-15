Nick Digilio 10.15.19 | Author and illustrator Kitty Curran, Weird Sports Superstitions, 40 years of Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk”
Hour 1:
+ Kitty Curran talks new book “For Your Consideration: Keanu Reeves”
Hour 2:
+ Weird Sports Superstitions
Hour 3:
+ Weird Sports Superstitions (cont.)
+ 40 Years of Fleetwood Mac’s Tusk
Hour 4:
+ Best of Fleetwood Mac
+ Blackhawks Express: Blackhawks v. Edmonton
