Nick Digilio 10.15.19 | Author and illustrator Kitty Curran, Weird Sports Superstitions, 40 years of Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk”

Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

Hour 1:

+ Kitty Curran talks new book “For Your Consideration: Keanu Reeves”

Hour 2:

+ Weird Sports Superstitions

Hour 3:

+ Weird Sports Superstitions (cont.)

+ 40 Years of Fleetwood Mac’s Tusk

Hour 4:

+ Best of Fleetwood Mac

+ Blackhawks Express: Blackhawks v. Edmonton

