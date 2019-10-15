FILE - This March 30, 2007 file photo shows a server dishing up a slice of deep dish pizza at Lou Malnati's Pizza in Chicago. The 1 1/2 inch thick legendary pie, loaded with sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions was invented in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, FIle)
Lou Malnati’s hits Michigan Avenue in style!
There’s no pizza more Chicago than Lou Malnati’s! Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, joins WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray to discuss the new Lou’s location opening at the Wrigley Building in downtown Chicago and the outstanding history Lou Malnati’s has had in the Chicagoland area. Pete even surprises Marc with a special guest on the phone!