Lou Malnati's hits Michigan Avenue in style!

There’s no pizza more Chicago than Lou Malnati’s! Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, joins WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray to discuss the new Lou’s location opening at the Wrigley Building in downtown Chicago and the outstanding history Lou Malnati’s has had in the Chicagoland area. Pete even surprises Marc with a special guest on the phone!