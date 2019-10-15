Hard Rock Casino is coming to Rockford

Posted 10:55 AM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56AM, October 15, 2019

In this June 20, 2019 photo, a roulette dealer waits for bets to be placed at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The Ocean and Hard Rock casinos both reopened on June 27, 2018, and are fighting for business in the expanded Atlantic City gambling market. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

The Chicagoland area is not the only place you can gamble in Illinois. Tom McNamara, Mayor of Rockford, is in with Pete McMurray to talk about the Hard Rock Casino coming to Rockford, IL! The city of Rockford continues to improve and Tom shares the progress that programs are doing more for job needs and the engagement the city is having with its residents.

