Happy National I Love Lucy Day!

Did you know that October 15th is I Love Lucy Day? Yes, this is a day devoted to everything “I Love Lucy”. Bill and Wendy sit down to chat with Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of National Comedy Center, to talk about the life and legacy of Lucille Ball and how the great holiday commemorates the day in 1951 when television’s most endearing sitcom debuted on CBS.

The Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum which is operated by the National Comedy Center explores the lives, careers, and legacy of the “First Couple of Comedy,” and the incredible impact they had on television and the world.

The museum attraction is open seven days a week features Lucille Ball’s Emmy awards, costumes, rare memorabilia, and the Lucy and Ricky Ricardo’s Manhattan apartment is intricately re-created.

