Groundbreaking actor and comedian Matt Besser: "I feel like I was part of a special moment of improv in Chicago"

Actor, comedian and Upright Citizens Brigade founder Matt Besser joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his influential comedy career, the differences between doing his podcast and performing on stage, spending time doing comedy in Chicago during the ’90’s, what Chicago means to him and his career, the memories he has of performing in Chicago, how the improve scene has changed over the years, the success of the UCB theatre and the improv4humans show at the Chicago Podcast Festival this weekend.

