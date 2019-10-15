× Collegiately Speaking | A timely bye week and special teams have been difference maker

Following a much needed bye week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back in studio bringing you another episode of Collegiately Speaking. The guys recap the Wildcats 13-10 loss to Nebraska. How can the team get back on track? Where have been the biggest struggles?

With both teams coming off bye weeks, Dave and Dan look ahead to the Wildcats next game against Ohio State. Can the Wildcats stellar defense contain the Buckeyes offense? What are the challenges the team will face in the game on Friday night? Dave and Dan break it all down and discuss the latest surrounding the team.

