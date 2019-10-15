FILE - In this July 16, 2015, file photo, Janice Jackson, chief executive officer for Chicago Public Schools, appears at a news conference in Chicago. Teachers in Chicago, the nation's third-largest school district, are inching closer to a strike that could take place as early as next month. After rejecting the district's latest offer, Chicago educators are negotiating issues including pay, staffing shortages and class sizes. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast File)
Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson on upcoming strike: “I wish I had better news”
FILE - In this July 16, 2015, file photo, Janice Jackson, chief executive officer for Chicago Public Schools, appears at a news conference in Chicago. Teachers in Chicago, the nation's third-largest school district, are inching closer to a strike that could take place as early as next month. After rejecting the district's latest offer, Chicago educators are negotiating issues including pay, staffing shortages and class sizes. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast File)
Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson joins John Williams to update him and his listeners on how talks have been between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union. Janice explains why fulfilling CTU demands to fill roles like those of nurses and counselors can’t be on the table. That’s just two days ahead of the planned teachers strike.