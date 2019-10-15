Charge Running: Meet Your New Running Coach — Tips and Motivation Peloton Style through your Smartphone

Tech helps us in so many areas of our lives — from watching movies to ordering takeout to answering emails — and it can help make you a better runner, too. Matthew Knippen, CEO and co-founder of Charge Running, knows that you have choices when it comes to running apps for improving your running. Charge Running sets itself apart by connecting you with a coach and other runners while you’re pounding the pavement (or the treadmill).

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3688714/3688714_2019-10-15-141514.64kmono.mp3