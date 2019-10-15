Charge Running: Meet Your New Running Coach — Tips and Motivation Peloton Style through your Smartphone
You’ve decided to run a race. Maybe it’s a 10K or maybe you’re one of those nuts who has signed up for the Chicago Marathon. Either way, congratulations! Now, how are you going to train and stay motivated?
Tech helps us in so many areas of our lives — from watching movies to ordering takeout to answering emails — and it can help make you a better runner, too. Matthew Knippen, CEO and co-founder of Charge Running, knows that you have choices when it comes to running apps for improving your running. Charge Running sets itself apart by connecting you with a coach and other runners while you’re pounding the pavement (or the treadmill).