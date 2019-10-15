Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Hawks win 3-1 after improving their 2nd period play.

The team must’ve known Chris & Scott were going to record a fresh Blackhawks Crazy Podcast Presented by Fanlyst after Monday’s game, since the first win of the season provides a positive vibe after the 0-2-1 start. You’ll the guys discuss the importance of the result, the shutdown line and defensive pairing against the Oilers’ top line, and finding medicine for the second period problems. Plus hear from Corey Crawford, Connor Murphy and Jeremy Colliton, and the guys answer your Slapshot questions.