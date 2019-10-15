× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.15.19: We love beards!

Bridget Carey, Senior Editor of CNET shares the latest from Google’s Pixel 4 Event. Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center discusses “I Love Lucy Day”. Plus, MJ Johnson, Garey Faulkner, and Natali Johnston stopped by to preview the 2019 National Beard and Moustache Championships.

