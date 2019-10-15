Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.15.19: Who should get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020?

Posted 3:30 PM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:28PM, October 15, 2019

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 nominees are in. Today on the bonus hour, Bill, Wendy, and Kim Gordon make their picks on who should get into the prestigious hall of fame. They also talk about football and famous hair-raising athletes. Oh yeah. They go there.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.