Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.15.19: Who should get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 nominees are in. Today on the bonus hour, Bill, Wendy, and Kim Gordon make their picks on who should get into the prestigious hall of fame. They also talk about football and famous hair-raising athletes. Oh yeah. They go there.

