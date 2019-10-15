× Award-winning author Jordan Shapiro: “I think we can probably argue that kids are learning more from YouTube than they do from any other source”

Jordan Shapiro, globally celebrated American childhood education expert, thought leader and author, joins Justin to discuss his new book, “The New Childhood: Raising Kids to Thrive in a Connected World.” Jordan talks about where the idea for this book comes from, the numerous ways children are consuming technology, why it’s important for parents to be engaged with their children about technology, some myths about social media usage, why he believes we need to give our kids more access to technology, the need for more informed conversations with your children and his appearance tomorrow for Chicago Ideas Week.

