Audio & Video: Bill and Wendy meet the 2019 National Beard and Moustache Championships Contenders

Bill and Wendy speak with MJ Johnson, Natali Johnston, Garey Faulkner, about the upcoming 2019 National Beard and Moustache Championships, which will be held in Tinley Park on November 8th and 9th at the 350 Brewery’s Insanity Factory in Tinley Park, IL.

Tickets: Spectator-$10.00 and Exhibition Competitor-$5.00.

Register and purchase your tickets at www.nationalbeardchampionships.com

Bonus Video: WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow wanders into the PPG Paints Green Room to find MJ, Natali, Garey, and Andrew, some of the contenders in the upcoming 2019 National Beard and Moustache Championships.