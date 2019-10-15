Chicago rookie Alderman Brendan Reilly poses in front of a mural at City Hall, June 2, 2008 . Reilly has spent his first year in a feud with Mayor Richard M. Daley over the a proposal to relocate the Chicago Children's Museum from Navy Pier to Grant Park. The Chicago City Council is expected to vote Wednesday, June 11 on the move. (AP Photo/Russel A. Daniels)
Alderman Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward) on marijuana sales zoning: “There’s still a stigma attached to marijuana”
Chicago rookie Alderman Brendan Reilly poses in front of a mural at City Hall, June 2, 2008 . Reilly has spent his first year in a feud with Mayor Richard M. Daley over the a proposal to relocate the Chicago Children's Museum from Navy Pier to Grant Park. The Chicago City Council is expected to vote Wednesday, June 11 on the move. (AP Photo/Russel A. Daniels)
Alderman Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward) joins John Williams to share some of the input the community had for marijuana sales in last week’s zoning hearings. Those include proximity to schools, dispensary hours, impact on residential property value and more. Tomorrow’s city council meeting will determine more of the details before reaching a resolution.