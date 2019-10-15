× Alderman Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward) on marijuana sales zoning: “There’s still a stigma attached to marijuana”

Alderman Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward) joins John Williams to share some of the input the community had for marijuana sales in last week’s zoning hearings. Those include proximity to schools, dispensary hours, impact on residential property value and more. Tomorrow’s city council meeting will determine more of the details before reaching a resolution.