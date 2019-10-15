× A Zombie Western has come to Chicago just in time for Halloween

Josh Zagoren, Artistic Director of WildClaw Theatre, and lead actress Sophia Rosado, join Justin on Extension 720 to talk about their new show, “Hell Followed with Her” running at The Den Theatre. Josh and Sophia talk about bringing a Halloween experience to the stage, how they define “horror theater,” the importance of creating the right mood, the amount of stagecraft that goes into the show and the plot of this “Zombie Western.”

