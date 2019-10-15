A Zombie Western has come to Chicago just in time for Halloween

Posted 10:25 PM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29PM, October 15, 2019

Justin Kaufmann with Josh Zagoren,and Sophia Rosado

Josh Zagoren, Artistic Director of WildClaw Theatre, and lead actress Sophia Rosado, join Justin on Extension 720 to talk about their new show, “Hell Followed with Her” running at The Den Theatre. Josh and Sophia talk about bringing a Halloween experience to the stage, how they define “horror theater,” the importance of creating the right mood, the amount of stagecraft that goes into the show and the plot of this “Zombie Western.”

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers.  Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.