Wintrust Business Lunch 10/14/19: Flying Cars in 2025, Bernie’s Tax Plan, & Boeing CEO Out As Chairman

Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg leaves after speaking at a news conference. (John Gress/Reuters via AP, Pool)

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the possibility of flying cars becoming a reality by 2025, to the way Bernie Sanders’ corporate tax plan could impact the wallets of consumers.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, & Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, kicked off the week by toying with futuristic aspirations of flying cars from Boeing & Porsche, a new app to take food delivery to the next level and much more.

Segment 2: (At 15:33) Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, shared her perspective on the corporate tax plan from Bernie Sanders, but more importantly how the plan could impact consumers.

Segment 3: (At 27:04) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explained why the Boeing CEO is stepping down from the Chairman of the Board position, but not his CEO role.

