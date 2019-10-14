× What you need to know about Chicago Marathon men’s wheelchair champion Daniel Romanchuk

Yesterday was a huge day in the life of Daniel Romanchuk. Romanchuk defended his Chicago Marathon crown on Sunday in the men’s wheelchair division, finishing more than three minutes ahead of the second-place finisher at 1:30:26. He also earned a spot on the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team. The 21-year-old is a current member of the University of Illinois Wheelchair Racing Team. He joined Bill and Wendy in-studio to talk about his triumphant win, the physiological processes of training, how he got his start in the adaptive sports program at age 2, getting ready for the New York Marathon, his diet, and more.

