WGN Radio Theatre #430: Life With Luigi & The Mysterious Traveler

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for September 22, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “Life With Luigi: Trick Or Treat” Starring: J. Carrol Naish; (10-30-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Mysterious Traveler: Killer At Large” Starring: Maurice Tarplin; (06-06-50).

