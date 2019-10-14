× The worst Halloween candy for your teeth

Halloween is right around the corner and Dr. Hal Stewart, CEO of The Stewart Center, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to share the worst Halloween candies for your teeth. Dr. Stewart goes on to answer listener questions and general dentistry issues.

