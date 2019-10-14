The Top Five@5 (10/14/19): Supt. Eddie Johnson responds to inspector general’s report on Laquan McDonald video, Kanye West expresses concern over Kim K’s sexy dress, ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Robert Forster dies at 78.

Posted 8:14 PM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, October 14, 2019

FILE - In this Monday, March 18, 2013 file photo, Robert Forster arrives at the LA premiere of "Olympus Has Fallen" at the ArcLight Theatre in Los Angeles. Forster, the handsome character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar-nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in "Jackie Brown," has died at age 78. Forster's agent Julia Buchwald says he died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home in Los Angeles of brain cancer. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, October 14th, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna Davlantes)

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson went on the defense at a news conference over the weekend to respond to an inspector general’s report noting he was among the police brass who viewed video of the Laquan McDonald shooting, and didn’t object to it. Bears coach Matt Nagy addressed the media, and spoke about Kyle Long being out for the season due to injury. Oscar-nominee Robert Forster passes away at the age of 78.

