The Opening Bell 10/14/19: Shining A Brighter Light on The College Admissions Market

The traditional college admissions process has been in the spotlight since the admissions scandal was exposed to the world earlier this year and Marisa Fernandez (Reporter at Axios) shared with Don Kleppin (filling in for Steve Grzanich) the details of another side of the college admissions market where the College Board is purchasing data on students and their parents. (At 12:18) Don then lined up the conversation between Steve Grzanich and Meghan Dwyer (Investigative Reporter at WGN TV) on the bail reform efforts in the state and how changes need to be made.