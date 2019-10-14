The ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn explains the reasoning behind “Bye Week”

Posted 3:21 PM, October 14, 2019

Eric Zorn, columnist for the Chicago Tribune.

Bill and Wendy chat with the ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn. Zorn breaks down the latest in President Trump’s impeachment war and his reelection chances. He also explains why sport teams have one “bye week” during their normal season.

