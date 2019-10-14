× The ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn explains the reasoning behind “Bye Week”

Bill and Wendy chat with the ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn. Zorn breaks down the latest in President Trump’s impeachment war and his reelection chances. He also explains why sport teams have one “bye week” during their normal season.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.