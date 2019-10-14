× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.14.19 | Teachers Strike, Comedian Kelsie Huff & Alison Cuddy from the Chicago Humanities Festival

Justin Kaufmann fills in for Steve Cochran. The show starts off with the Top 6 at 6, later Micah Uetricht joins to talk about the teachers strike and CNN Correspondent Ryan Nobles has the latest news from Capitol Hill. Dean Richards is reporting from around town at the new “Rock on TV” exibit at the Museum of Broadcast Communications and later comedian Kelsie Huff joins in studio, she will be headlining Zanies Old Town on November 12th at 8pm. Plus Alison Cuddy, the artistic director for the Chicago Humanities Festival joins the show.

Listen to the full podcast here: