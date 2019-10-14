Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Steve Cochran Full Show 10.14.19 | Teachers Strike, Comedian Kelsie Huff & Alison Cuddy from Chicago Huma

Posted 10:57 AM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:43AM, October 15, 2019

Justin Kaufmann and Ji Suk Yi with the artistic director for the Chicago Humanities, Alison Cuddy

Justin Kaufmann fills in for Steve Cochran. The show starts off with the Top 6 at 6, later Micah Uetricht joins to talk about the teachers strike and CNN Correspondent Ryan Nobles has the latest news from Capitol Hill. Dean Richards is reporting from around town at the new “Rock on TV” exibit at the Museum of Broadcast Communications and later comedian Kelsie Huff joins in studio, she will be headlining Zanies Old Town on November 12th at 8pm. Plus Alison Cuddy, artistic director for the Chicago Humanities Festival joins in studio.

Listen to the full podcast here:

