Senior Vice President of the AmeriSpeak Panel of NORC at the University of Chicago Mike Dennis joins John Williams to describe how he mustered a group of 526 delegates to survey on different political issues. Their findings are in a New York Times special pull-out section. He explains that one significant takeaway from the experience was a “softening of attitudes.”