× What is PlayStation Now?

There are some major companies entering the video game streaming market like Google and Amazon. However, a lot of people don’t realize that there are already 15 plus video game streaming services like GeForce Now, Playkey, Vortex, HP Omen Game Stream to name a few; even Sony has a service called PlayStation Now. Vice President of the Playstation Network Grace Chen breaks down the Playstation Now service.

For more information about PlayStation Now visit: Playstation.com