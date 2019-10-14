Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

What is PlayStation Now?

PlayStation Now (Photo Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment)

There are some major companies entering the video game streaming market like Google and Amazon. However, a lot of people don’t realize that there are already 15 plus video game streaming services like GeForce Now, Playkey,  Vortex, HP Omen Game Stream to name a few; even Sony has a service called PlayStation Now. Vice President of the Playstation Network Grace Chen breaks down the Playstation Now service.

For more information about PlayStation Now visit: Playstation.com

