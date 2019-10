× Nick Digilio 10.14.19 | Reviews of “Gemini Man” and “The Addams Family”, 25 Years of “Pulp Fiction”, The Best Opening Scenes in Movies, Remembering Robert Forster

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Woman Who Loves Giraffes, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story, Pain and Glory, Dolemite is My Name, Music Box of Horrors

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Gemini Man, The Addams Family, Box Office Report

+ 25 Years of Pulp Fiction

+ Remembering Robert Forster

Hour 3:

+ The Best Opening Scenes in Movies

Hour 4:

+ The Best Opening Scenes in Movies (cont.)

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

