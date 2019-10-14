× Monday Morning Movie Reviews 10.14.19 | “Gemini Man”, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story”, “The Addams Family”

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This week, the guys tackle Gemini Man, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story, The Addams Family and preview the Music Box of Horrors movie marathon.

Plus, Erik give his weekly report on the weekend box office.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)