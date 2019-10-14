Monday Morning Movie Reviews 10.14.19 | “Gemini Man”, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story”, “The Addams Family”

Posted 6:00 AM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:01AM, October 14, 2019

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Will Smith, portraying Junior, foreground, and Henry Brogan in the Ang Lee film "Gemini Man." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy  round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This week, the guys tackle Gemini Man, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story, The Addams Family and preview the Music Box of Horrors movie marathon.

Plus, Erik give his weekly report on the weekend box office.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.