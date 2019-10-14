× Mollie and Pete Save Everything: “Do you suffer from furnace anxiety?”

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete discuss what they have been up to this week including preparing for the Chicago Marathon, dealing with annoying people at the gym, buying new appliances and what to do when you suffer from furnace anxiety.

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann here.