Megan Twohey on “SHE SAID,” the #MeToo movement and breaking the Harvey Weinstein story

It’s been nearly two years since Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey published their Pulitzer Prize-winning exposé of Harvey Weinstein in The New York Times, an investigation that helped fuel a global reckoning with sexual harassment and power. Megan Twohey talks with Bill and Wendy about her new book, “SHE SAID: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement,” which details the behind-the-scenes stories of their groundbreaking reporting. Twohey and her co-author Jodi Kantor will be in Chicago on Tuesday, October 15th from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Vic Theatre for the Chicago Humanities Festival. For tickets, visit chicagohumanities.org.

