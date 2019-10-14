Megan Twohey on “SHE SAID,” the #MeToo movement and breaking the Harvey Weinstein story

Posted 3:11 PM, October 14, 2019

Journalist Megan Twohey attends the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

It’s been nearly two years since Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey published their Pulitzer Prize-winning exposé of Harvey Weinstein in The New York Times, an investigation that helped fuel a global reckoning with sexual harassment and power. Megan Twohey talks with Bill and Wendy about her new book, “SHE SAID: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement,” which details the behind-the-scenes stories of their groundbreaking reporting. Twohey and her co-author Jodi Kantor will be in Chicago on Tuesday, October 15th from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Vic Theatre for the Chicago Humanities Festival. For tickets, visit chicagohumanities.org.

