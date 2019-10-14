× Karen Conti | Full Show 10/13/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts off with Dr. Hal Stewart, CEO of The Stewart Center, sharing the worst Halloween candies for your teeth. Then, Dr. Marla Mendelson, Co-director of the Women’s Health Research Institute Associate Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) and Pediatrics, joins us in the studio discussing whether women get the same treatment in hospitals and medical facilities as men. As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.