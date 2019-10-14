Karen Conti | Full Show 10/13/19

Posted 4:05 PM, October 14, 2019, by

Karen Conti

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts off with Dr. Hal Stewart, CEO of The Stewart Center, sharing the worst Halloween candies for your teeth. Then, Dr. Marla Mendelson, Co-director of the Women’s Health Research Institute Associate Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) and Pediatrics, joins us in the studio discussing whether women get the same treatment in hospitals and medical facilities as men. As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.