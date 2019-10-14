Highlights: Blackhawks 3 – Oilers 1 – 10/14/19

Posted 11:01 PM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54PM, October 14, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Saad (20) scores behind Edmonton Oilers' Matt Benning (83) as Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers – October 14, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.