Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Saad (20) scores behind Edmonton Oilers' Matt Benning (83) as Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Highlights: Blackhawks 3 – Oilers 1 – 10/14/19
Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Saad (20) scores behind Edmonton Oilers' Matt Benning (83) as Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers – October 14, 2019