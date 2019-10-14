× Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich: “The Republican party was my vehicle, not my master, I’m an American.”

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to talk about his new book ‘It’s Up to Us: Ten Little Ways We Can Bring About Big Change’.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3688526/3688526_2019-10-15-002526.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!