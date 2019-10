× “Elton Jim” has to “call the guy” when his gutters sag and drip, and his fence is rocked and ripped by a fallen limb

In this 177th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano must “call the guy” — or is it now “call the person?” — when his gutters need fixing and his fence is damaged by a fallen tree limb. Hear how Jim‘s faith in humanity is restored when the “gutter guy” is honest and reduces the job, and the fallen limb reveals a damaged fence and a hidden wasp nest!