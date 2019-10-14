× Dr. Marla Mendelson tells us about gender discrimination in medical treatment

Is there gender discrimination in medical treatment? Dr. Marla Mendelson, a Cardiologist at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine and Co-director of the Women’s Health Research Institute, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti and discusses the question of gender bias and whether women are medically treated differently than men. Later on, she answers listener questions on heart health.

30 minutes of your time can change the shape of women’s health in Illinois. Join the Illinois Women’s Health Registry at whr.northwestern.edu.

