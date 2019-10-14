Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Cryptocurrency 101: What is Bitcoin, where did it come from, and where does is lead?

Posted 11:33 AM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, October 14, 2019

This April 3, 2013 file photo shows bitcoin tokens at 35-year-old software engineer Mike Caldwell's shop in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

CryptoCast w/Chicago Crypto Capital, Ep. 1 – Bitcoin 101:
This week, host Jeff Carlin sits down with Managing Partner at Chicago Crypto Capital Brian Amoah to discuss the genesis of cryptocurrency, the development of the complex blockchain systems that drive things like Bitcoin, and what the future holds for this versatile technology.


