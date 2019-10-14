× Cryptocurrency 101: What is Bitcoin, where did it come from, and where does is it lead?

CryptoCast w/Chicago Crypto Capital, Ep. 1 – Bitcoin 101:

This week, host Jeff Carlin sits down with Managing Partner at Chicago Crypto Capital Brian Amoah to discuss the genesis of cryptocurrency, the development of the complex blockchain systems that drive things like Bitcoin, and what the future holds for this versatile technology.

The CryptoCast podcast is produced by Chicago Crypto Capital, a leading blockchain advisory firm based in the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency are shaping the way capital, data, and information flow in the modern world. Join Chicago Cyrpto Capital in thoughtful conversations every week that will help you navigate the ever-changing digital, technological, regulatory, and security landscape. Blockchain and cryptocurrency are at the forefront of a digital revolution. Download and subscribe!

