Comedian Mike Siegel talks about his comedy career, his favorite places to travel, & more…

Mike Siegel is a professional stand-up comedian, TV host and actor. He’s also an “okay” friend to Bill. He joined the show this morning to talk about his ‘Travel Tales’ podcast, his long-standing career in comedy, his favorite places to travel and more. You can catch Mike at Zanies Comedy Club Chicago for two nights: Monday, Oct. 14th and Tuesday, Oct. 15th. Both shows are at 8:00 P.M. Mike will also be at Zanies in St. Charles Thursday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 19.

For tickets to Mike’s show or for more information, visit www.chicago.zanies.com.

