Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

With a potential Chicago Teachers Union strike this Thursday, October 17th, know that you have options of places to send your kids when CPS is closed. Check out our list of classes, camps, and childcare options available if the strike commences.

Codeverse

Codeverse is programming a day full of game creation, robotics, interactive activities and more.

Full-day camp from 9:00am – 3:00pm with an early drop-off that begins at 8:00am and late pick-up that goes until 4:00pm with extended hours available for an additional cost.

Healthy snacks and lunches will be available.

Use code DCAMPMEM-75 to book camp for October 17th.

Kids Science Lab

Kids Science Labs offers students children (ages 4-12 yrs old) a day or week filled with fun hands-on science at our learning centers.

Camps available at the Roscoe Village and Lincoln Park locations.

Half-Day (9am-12pm) and Full Day (9am-3pm) programs are available. Aftercare may be available until 5pm.

Green Explorers

Full-day camp runs from 9:00am to 3:00pm and half-day camp runs from 9:00am to 1:30pm. Before-Care available from 8:15am-9:00am and After-Care from 3:00pm-5:00pm.

Camp themes include: Nature in Chicago Medley, Oceans, and Extinction.

Day off camps are for ages 4-10.

Windy City Fieldhouse

Full-day supervised open gym from 9am – 3pm with a half-day option.

Open gym available for kids ages 5 – 12.

Kids Table

Full-day camp from 9am – 3pm with early drop-off (8:15am – 9am) and extended care (3pm – 5pm) options available at Wicker Park and Lakeview locations.

Kids will spend the day learning how to build their own pizzas and make spiced apple sundaes.

Camp is available for ages 4 – 10.

CIBC Fire Pitch

Chicago Fire Camps focus on individual skill development, for players of ALL abilities.

Full-day camp available from 9am – 4pm.

Camp is available for ages 6 – 14.

YMCA of Metro Chicago