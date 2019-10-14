CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg on how the Serial Stowaway keeps finding her way back through O’Hare

FILE - This January 2018, file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman. Hartman, dubbed a "serial stowaway" for repeatedly trying to sneak onto commercial jets without a ticket, was ordered released from jail Wednesday, July 18, 2018, by a Chicago judge who determined that Hartman is fit to stand trial and allowed her to be transferred to a private facility. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File)

CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg joins John Williams to explain how someone like the Serial Stowaway is able to get away with sneaking onto a flight. Then, Peter explains what makes the global entry pass so beneficial.

