Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.14.19: Way to go Daniel Romanchuk!

Actor, comedian and world traveler Mike Siegel joins us in-studio. Daniel Romanchuk discusses winning the men’s wheelchair division at the 2019 Chicago Marathon on Sunday. Megan Twohey, co-author of “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement” talks about her new book. And, Eric Zorn explains why NFL teams have a “bye” each season.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.