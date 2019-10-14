× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 10.13.19 | The Urbanologist, upcoming performances and true crime stories unveiled

Tonight on After Hours:

Author Max Grinnell joins host Rick Kogan in the Skyline Studios to talk about his upcoming event series for One Book, One Chicago with the Chicago Public Library. Check out the full list of events at chipublib.org/one-book-on-chicago. Plus, Max gives all the details on his latest book “The Urbanologist.”

Musicians John Devens and Jaime O’Reilly join the conversation in the studio to talk about the upcoming season on Concerts at the Castle, a series of concerts at the Givins Beverly Castle and Jaime gets ready for his Wednesday show at Chief O’Neill’s.

Plus Chicago Sun-Times reporter Jon Seidel talks about his year long journey with writing his latest book “Second City Sinners: True Crime from Historic Chicago’s Deadly Streets.”

