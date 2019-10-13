× WGN Radio Theatre #429: Inner Sanctum, Night Beat & The Sealed Book

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for September 21, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “Inner Sanctum: Skeleton Bay” Starring: Paul Mcgrath; (02-05-46). Our second episode of the night will be: “Night Beat : The Black Cat” Starring: Frank Lovejoy; (11-03-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Sealed Book: Death Spins A Web” Starring: Philip Clarke; (04-01-45).

