× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 10/13/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson welcomes Kevin Fitzpatrick, incoming CEO and President of Alfred Benesch Co., into the studio. Kevin is apart of the American Council of Engineering Companies and he shares what the council is, as well as, what to expect during the year’s National Engineering Conference being held in Chicago. Kevin also discusses the infrastructure bill and the importance its efficiency; the status of student population pursuing careers in the engineering field; and much more.

Next, Rick speaks with Chicago Tribune reporter Hal Dardick on city pension investments. Hal and Juan Perez Jr. took an in-depth look into the city pension deficit and what steps were taken in an attempt to put us on a “path to solvency”. Hal explains the various taxes and fees former Mayor Rahm Emmanuel set in place and the results as to where pension funds currently stand.

Then, Rick is joined by Author, Activist, and Democratic Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson as she shares insight into her campaign and how she sees a path to victory in the large diverse field of contenders. Marianne also discusses the move to impeach Donald Trump; and shares her views on Syria and the decision to withdraw U.S. Military from the area.